Commentators have recently called into question why folks support President Trump. In particular, they use the religious angle to cheap-shot Christians into a guilt trip about their support of him.
In doing so, they make a tactical error that only their party’s national level politicians are good, sanctimonious and divine folks. In actuality, most, on both sides of the aisle, exhibit many negative qualities that make Americans not trust or believe them. After five years of working for the U.S. Senate, I feel I have some license to state this point of view.
I’m sure the writers also believe those pillars of ethics, honesty and integrity — Sanders, Biden and Warren — are just real good wholesome people.
Lets not forget Bill Clinton. Impeached, adulterer, false statements to federal investigators (a felony), and disbarred in Arkansas as a result. Close friend of convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Yet Clinton had strong support from his base and beyond and was re-elected.
So if folks support President Trump because they like a strong economy, strong national security/defense, belief in the sanctity of life, freedom of religion (yes for Christians too), tough immigration/border control, lower taxes, support of law enforcement, improved veteran affairs, job/business growth, lower unemployment and tackling the opioid epidemic, then that’s their prerogative and putting them on a guilt trip won’t change that.
And if some see support of these types of issues as a bad thing, then this country is in a real hurt-locker.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island