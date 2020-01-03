Publix and Winn-Dixie have some amazing young adults working for them that bag groceries, gather carts, etc. But I would like to point out one special young man that works at Winn-Dixie on St. Simons Island.
His name is David Bacon. David always has a smile and a very infectious personality. All the encounters I have had with him are positive. He is always kind and happy, and continues to preform his job while speaking to customers. One day while I was walking back to my car, I saw him gathering carts and wished him a Merry Christmas, he wished me the same and said he would be off the next day but had rather be working because he loved his job so much and being around people.
What a refreshing thing to say when I see so many other young people just going through the motions of a job. Winn-Dixie and Publix both have great employees that are courteous and friendly, but David to me stands out and deserves this compliment. So congrats to Winn-Dixie for having this fine young man as your employee. Keep smiling and greeting customers as you always do. It sure makes my day brighter, as I’m sure it does others.
Patti Walker
Brunswick