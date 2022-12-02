The Grits & Issues breakfast is to address “diversity, equity and inclusion issues.” The panel question-and-answer session will focus on “concerns and issues voiced” in a legislative survey sent to and completed by the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce Members. Among these identified focus areas is a catchall “topics that panelists believe are important to the state and region.”
The legislature is comprised of 236 seats, of which 98 are held by Democrats. Since 41% of the legislature is Democratic, shouldn’t there be at least one Democrat on the panel to express what they believe is important and address the identified issues from the other point of view? Something called “diversity, equity and inclusion” appears to be missing.