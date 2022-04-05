New Green Deal — I don’t see what the rush is for the United States to rush into this New Green Deal and do away with gas and oil. Will the rest of the world follow suit?
I remember living in El Paso, Texas, right across the Mexican border and just about every day someone would be burning tires and trash in Mexico and the winds would blow it right across the river. There are other nations around the world who do the same thing, are they all going to electric cars and trucks? Are they all going to get away from gas and oil? Don’t get me wrong I love the idea but, if the rest of the world isn’t going to stop using gas and oil as well as other things then what is going to happen?
Little AOC and those who follow her need to find a way to get the rest of the world to join in. The price of an all-electric car will keep going up and up, will we all be able to afford them? Maybe the government will buy each and every one of us an electric car. Since the Dems want the student forgiveness buy-out for college, then why not buy us all a car? Oh well, just saying.
Art Guzman
Brunswick