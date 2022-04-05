New Green Deal — I don’t see what the rush is for the United States to rush into this New Green Deal and do away with gas and oil. Will the rest of the world follow suit?

I remember living in El Paso, Texas, right across the Mexican border and just about every day someone would be burning tires and trash in Mexico and the winds would blow it right across the river. There are other nations around the world who do the same thing, are they all going to electric cars and trucks? Are they all going to get away from gas and oil? Don’t get me wrong I love the idea but, if the rest of the world isn’t going to stop using gas and oil as well as other things then what is going to happen?

Little AOC and those who follow her need to find a way to get the rest of the world to join in. The price of an all-electric car will keep going up and up, will we all be able to afford them? Maybe the government will buy each and every one of us an electric car. Since the Dems want the student forgiveness buy-out for college, then why not buy us all a car? Oh well, just saying.

Art Guzman

Brunswick

More from this section

Pearls are the perfect graduation gift

Pearls are the perfect graduation gift

Pearls have long symbolized elegance and good taste, and according to both history and mythology, are representative of wisdom gained through experience. They’re also said to offer protection, and attract good luck and wealth.

Darien hosts first full Blessing of the Fleet since pandemic began

Darien hosts first full Blessing of the Fleet since pandemic began

The 54th Annual Blessing of the Fleet took place this weekend in Darien. The annual three-day event has been held at a reduced capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in full force this year. The blessing and the festival celebrates the shrimping industry. This year’s …

Affordable senior housing a concern

Affordable senior housing a concern

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia., raised concerns about the lack of affordable, quality senior housing in Camden County during a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing.