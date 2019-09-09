Humble gratitude is due the decision makers, state and local, elected and corporate, who coordinated to make the difficult calls to assure our safety in the face of what appeared to be the onrushing doom and destruction of a monster hurricane.
Humble gratitude is due to those who stayed put so that those of us who could might flee to higher ground. We thank them for their skill and training, for their faith and devotion, for their commitment to duty.
We came back, stopped off at the grocery, and returned home. On our way back from north Georgia, we heard interviews with people who escaped injury and death when others had perished. In their gratitude, some of them said it was God’s will that they escaped. I don’t know about that, personally; I have no theory of why I escaped. I only know that I escaped, this time, and that it is up to me to determine why I escaped.
Was it so that I could resume the comfortable routines of my life here, or was it so that I could rise to a higher sense of responsibility for the suffering of other human beings? Let us not forget the suffering people of the Bahamas.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island