Jerry Spencer’s letter in the Aug. 16 issue makes a good case for preserving the bricks on Grant Street. I have no expertise that’s pertinent, but I can say for sure that a historic brick street seems much more appropriate in a historic district than an asphalt layer over bricks. Surely the facts regarding the history of the bricks can be found in city records.
This question about bricks does, however, raise the larger issue of the need to continue protecting and enhancing the Brunswick Historic District. The district is a valuable attraction to Brunswick and the Golden Isles for residents and visitors alike. I live on St. Simons and volunteer at a historic site there. When visitors ask about places of interest in the area, I of course tell them what they can see on St. Simons, but I also mention the beautiful and interesting Brunswick Historic District as well worth the time to visit. It is to Brunswick’s cultural and economic advantage to preserve and enhance this area.