In recent times, Brunswick’s National Historic District has been blessed with young entrepreneurs buying and repurposing historic buildings with new business and residential lofts. In residential neighborhoods, young families have been buying and restoring historic houses at an unprecedented rate. You will see families walking their dogs, riding bikes and golf carts. All the city has to do is to provide normal public services and continue with historically appropriate improvements to streets and squares to maintain our historic downtown.
Four blocks of historic Grant Street has original brick pavement partially exposed by grinding down old asphalt surface. When former City Manager Jim Drumm saw this brick street, he immediately recognized its potential for our historic district and made plans to repair it with prison labor. Last week the city announced in a Downtown Development Authority meeting that most bricks were installed in the 1950s “so it is not that historic.” And besides, it would cost $2.5 million to $3 million to repair. That brick street was installed in the early 1900s (not the 1950s) and is absolutely historic. For the inflated price quoted, the city could rebuild it from scratch with commercial construction. The five historic squares Signature Squares improved in the last 17 years were done with prison labor. I plead with the city not to asphalt these four blocks and use prison labor to fill in missing bricks and reset existing granite curbs. Along with historic buildings and squares, brick streets and granite curbs are an integral part of our historic setting.