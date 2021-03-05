Two articles recently in the paper indicate the federal government is moving too fast, and creating too large a debt in order to hand out stimulus money, especially since $1 trillion is still unspent.
According to George Will, the latest $1.9 trillion when added to the previous $3.4 trillion adds up to 26% of the annual GDP. He questioned why retired couples that made less than $250,000 last year got stimulus checks. I question why retired couples making $100,000 a year need them. The government also gave every unemployed person an additional $600 a week in benefits. The unintended consequence was that unemployed people weren’t anxious to take a pay cut to go back to work.
Washington has a hard time spending approximately 4 trillion a year on existing programs, let alone spending extra trillions efficiently. Billions were wasted last year. According to the AP article, $63 billion and suspected billions more were wasted due to unemployment aid fraud. Much of this money went to China, Russia and Nigeria, mainly because 22 of the 54 states and territories are still not following the Department of Labor’s guidelines to join a data exchange run by the National Association of State Workforce Agencies. Funds were sent to multiple requesters who had the same social security number or were deceased. The federal government should stop funding these states until they comply.
Taxpayers will be stuck paying interest on this tremendous debt forever and knowing a large percentage of it was mismanaged is unacceptable. Maybe states should use this same data exchange to prevent voter fraud.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island