As we know, the Dobbs decision will force many girls to give birth and raise children against their will. Georgia is expected to enact its own law within a month.

So, I can’t wait to see all the new “pro-life” government-supported social services that will help these government-mandated mothers with children who are actually alive. I fully expect to see Congressmen Buddy Carter introduce a bill for free universal childcare! And Georgia legislators will surely propose bills that fully support government-mandated mothers the entire 18 years they are forced to raise a child! A child is a lifetime commitment! That’s why we don’t allow 12 to 21-year-olds to adopt. They’re simply not ready to raise children. Oops! I guess “pro-lifers” don’t think that applies here (since we’ll be demanding that girls as young as 12 assume that responsibility).

But, I just know our “pro-life” citizens will happily demand increased taxes to provide for the new children the girls will be forced to have. And the girls here in Glynn will especially need help. One-third of Glynn’s children already live in poverty, partly because over 60% of jobs available are low-wage retail and service industry work. And, the math doesn’t work for a low-wage parent in Glynn. Costs include rent ($850/mo. avg.), childcare ($130/wk. avg.), a car for work, utilities, food, clothes, etc. Insurance or higher education? Unaffordable luxuries.

So, “pro-life” legislators, we anxiously await your next steps to support living, breathing children. I’m sure you’ve got big plans!

Melinda Ennis-Roughton

St. Simons Island

