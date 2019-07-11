I read with interest Mr. Bernstein’s Letter to the Editor on June 29 about “Government bodies hurting development in the Isles.”
For the past year, I have been converting my office building on 1708 Newcastle St. into 10 apartments. While working with the plumbers, carpenters, electricians and others has been a rewarding professional experience, dealing with the seemingly endless flow of government red tape has been exhausting and expensive.
It is interesting that Mr. Bernstein’s informative letter came out the same day as city commissioner Julie Martin’s support article “Loft living in Brunswick.” Perhaps Ms. Martin and other city and county officials could get involved and help business people like Mr. Bernstein and me complete what needs to be done to help the city.
Cormac McGarvey
St. Simons Island