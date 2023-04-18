The Glynn County Commissioners seem not to understand that they are employees of the citizens; nor that it is grossly inappropriate for employees to determine when their employers provide direction in a public setting. Moreover, the notion that government exists to promote business profits is anachronistic. What was true in 1789, when government revenue depended on taxing imports and selling off the land, has not been relevant since Richard Nixon severed the ties to gold in 1971. Now currency is issued by the U.S. Treasury as needed, as was graphically demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That state and local governmental entities prefer catering to profit-seeking business and financial interests, rather than providing public services, is a shame.