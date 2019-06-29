It seems about every month I see plans or proposals to “revitalize downtown.” Never mind the area already has a Downtown Development Authority, an Urban Redevelopment Agency, and a Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority which all have a mission of providing assistance to start and grow businesses.
But plans and committees do not start businesses or grow them. Entrepreneurs and investors do that.
The city and county government cannot do a lot to start and grow businesses, but they can do a lot to burden them and kill ideas. Both of those governments, along with Joint Water and Sewer, excel at just such burdening.
Literally every entrepreneur, investor, builder, or architect I have spoken with has complained about the opaque, shifting rules and endless fees that have been imposed on them in the course of a project.
Having clear concise rules with transparent reasonable fees would do more for development here than a hundred such plans.
Bill Bernstein
Brunswick