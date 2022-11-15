I love watching life on planet Earth play out from my chronologically advanced perch and the letters to the editor, in your paper, are my window to the flow of life in our tiny spot on the planet.
Catherine Ridley’s beautiful piece on Nov. 4 taking you and the county commissioners to task for your challenge to NOAA’s rulings cried out for my input.
Governmental agencies and focus groups put in charge of projects, whether it is “save the whales” or other matters, need constant challenges. When not challenged, they can magnify their points of view to the detriment and endangerment of other species.
I believe I see an example playing out right now and the endangered species is the “ordinary American worker.”