In the April 8 edition of this paper, Governor Kemp is quoted as saying, “The mitigation stage is over with. We’re not going to be able to stop this virus. It’s here, it’s communicable and spreading.” Like other statements by the governor, this statement casts doubt on whether he understands what he is saying.
We are clearly smack in the middle of the mitigation stage of dealing with COVID-19. Social distancing, hygiene and shelter in place are all designed to mitigate the spread of the virus. The first stage in responding to a viral outbreak is typically “containment” where widespread testing is performed and infected individuals are isolated from others. Generally in America, we clearly blew the chance to contain COVID-19 through widespread testing. So we moved almost immediately to the mitigation stage. That is really all that we have available for the next several months until treatment protocols and vaccines can be developed.
For our governor to say that the “mitigation stage is over with” is nearly as disturbing as saying that he only in the last few days learned that asymptomatic carriers could transmit the virus.
One way that we locally can mitigate the spread of the virus is to limit short-term rentals and hotel stays to outsiders who have legitimate, essential business in our county. Our county commissioners tried to do that but their attempt was almost immediately contravened by Governor Kemp. His attempt to explain why his plan was better is an abysmal failure.
Michael Gilles
St. Simons Island