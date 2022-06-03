Ten years ago, after Sandy Hook, I helped found Georgia’s first chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. I lobbied state and national legislators to enact sensible, safe gun policies.
Georgia’s gun laws are among the nation’s most permissive. Known as the “iron pipeline” due to the number of guns shipped from here to the north, it’s no coincidence that Georgia is the fifth leading state in gun deaths. Although the NRA has spent a fortune here, the gun lobby Georgia Carry is the most embedded within our state legislature.
While lobbying for Mom’s, I had some GOP state legislators tell me privately that they thought some bills, like campus carry, were ill-advised, but voted “yes” because they feared Georgia Carry’s power. I once watched a committee hearing for a bill, now law, which allows guns in bars, churches, public buildings and airports. Georgia Carry’s lawyer instructed the sponsoring legislators on the bill’s nuances because he, not they, had written it. I was told that’s common practice.
After every horrific incident, GOP legislators blame America’s sickening gun violence on mental illness, a worldwide condition. So why is it only in America that people, including little children, are regularly slaughtered by military-style weapons? GOP legislators know the truth. But, under the Gold Dome or in D.C., they are cowed and funded by gun lobbies. And, in Georgia, where permitless carry just became law, the gun lobbies partner to help them further loosen guns laws. Unless we demand change, we are complicit.
Melinda Ennis-Roughton
St. Simons Island