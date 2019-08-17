The economy has been good, for 10 years, but is slowing. The danger of a recession looms. People like to take credit, but not any blame. The GOP and Trump crow the economy is great and jobs are better than ever but are silent when the stock market plunges or jobs numbers are low.
During the Obama years whenever the stock market took even a modest dip, the GOP shouted ‘the sky is falling!’
No matter what the jobs numbers were, the GOP said the numbers were horrible. The same numbers we see today. Actually, the average jobs numbers were higher during the last three years of Obama, than the first three years of Trump.
The ‘great’ economy is slowing. Gains were made on Wall Street, but on Main Street a lot of people are still struggling. The tax cut the GOP gave corporations went into their pockets.
Americans did not see the promised investments. Trillions of dollars did not come pouring back into the country. Factories did not start sprouting up across America.
Even though the GOP claim the economy is the best ever, they are making massive budget cuts.
In Congress, in Georgia, the GOP are taking a slash and burn approach to governing, again. This will just make the slowing economy worse, and hurt Americans, again.
The GOP didn’t learn any lessons after 2008. No doubt the GOP, political pundits in editorials and on TV, will find some way to blame Democrats for the recent economic problems.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island