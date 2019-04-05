The socialists are coming! The socialists are coming!
Like the red scare tactics of the generation before them, some people resort to similar scare tactics to try to sway public opinion. It is nothing but an attempt by some in the GOP to deceive the public into believing their closed minded point of view.
The GOP have no ideas, so they resort to scare tactics to convince the public to keep voting for the GOP. The GOP are afraid of change, and change is coming like it did in 2016, 2018, and will again in 2020.
More Americans have been voting for Democrats. We are a center-left country, not a center-right country. We are, and always have been, a liberal democracy. That has the GOP scared.
All that the GOP cares about is power. But they have been losing power. So now they resort to lying about all the good things that America does for its people, is nothing but socialism.
So GOP, do we turn our backs on our fellow Americans? Or do we debate honestly what our government should or shouldn’t do to help the country. The GOP does not want an honest debate.
The GOP has been turning their backs on you. Will you keep voting for people that care more about their job than our country?
The job of a politician is to listen to you. Vote for candidates that will stand up for you. Too many of our politicians have stopped listening.
Jerry Dagan
St. Simons Island