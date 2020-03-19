It is apparent that every time the fiscally irresponsible Republican Party gets in charge of the government, we can be assured they will blow up the economy with their socialism for billionaires and big businesses.

Their lies and phony con job policies result in exploding debt and deficits for us common folk and enriched bloated pockets for their billionaire cronies, big ag, big pharma, big oil etc. and of course, themselves.

The working class both middle and poor get suckered punch Again. And with this GOP administration we have the added damage from their oft touted “tax Plan for the rich” to our tax base, a dismantled CDC due to spiteful envy and pathetic crisis management from the Presidency.

Personally, I will never vote for a party that thinks I should pay more tax than the “welfare queens” like Amazon, GE and Halliburton to name a few.

Carolyn Colvin

Brunswick

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

