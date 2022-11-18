Regardless of why the red wave never really materialized, some things are apparent. Obviously, Republicans have not learned any lessons from the last election that had more questions than answers. Florida was able to vote and finish quickly while some other less populous states are still dragging and creating the appearance of devious methods. Trump-backed candidates that ran without a compelling platform fared poorly.

I said a year and a half ago, I saw presidential material in DeSantis. This election only confirms that for me. Trump’s pettiness and fear of DeSantis by calling him names only highlights his unpresidential side.

A lawyer representing a Camden County jail inmate captured on video in a violent altercation with five jailers is calling for criminal charges and the immediate firing of the jailers involved in the incident.