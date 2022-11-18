Regardless of why the red wave never really materialized, some things are apparent. Obviously, Republicans have not learned any lessons from the last election that had more questions than answers. Florida was able to vote and finish quickly while some other less populous states are still dragging and creating the appearance of devious methods. Trump-backed candidates that ran without a compelling platform fared poorly.
I said a year and a half ago, I saw presidential material in DeSantis. This election only confirms that for me. Trump’s pettiness and fear of DeSantis by calling him names only highlights his unpresidential side.
Trump has decided to run again. If DeSantis runs, I’m runnin’ with Ron! Did Trump accomplish a lot in four years? Absolutely. Did he cause a lot of damage to the Republican party and display too much unpresidential behavior? A resounding yes. I’ve grown weary trying to square good traits from cringe-worthy behavior. DeSantis represents all the good aspects of Trump and none of his petty vindictiveness. Ron is a reasoned, intelligent and strong individual who can govern with authority and principle. Yet he comes across as approachable, likable and presidential, in my opinion.
Democrats run to win by hook or crook. Republicans have an infuriating deer-in-the-headlights posture. Instead of fighting fire with fire, they fold. We need a compelling message and to fight as if the future of this nation is at stake because, in reality, it actually is. We have the House, let’s see if they clean it.