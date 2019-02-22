The almost daily diatribe of misleading statements, false or hateful comments, comments bordering on promoting violence, and actual endorsements of violence or promoting threats, by the right wing, GOP members, and GOP supporters in editorials and letters to the editor is already too much. How much worse will it get before the 2020 election?
The GOP and right-wing supporters are mostly responsible for the growing divisions in our government, and society in general. The GOP promote fear and hatred of the government, media, and anyone that doesn’t agree with them. The GOP want to keep Americans scared. This has led to increasing right wing extremism.
The GOP also say Democrats are responsible for our problems, but fight Democrats on every issue, every Democratic president, every bill, without offering any alternative. Americans are tired of the games. Americans want ideas.
Sadly, all that the GOP want to do is play name games and attack Democrats. The GOP have no ideas. All that Democrats are proposing are ideas that made our country great in the first place. There is no radical agenda. Democrats just want to get back to what people care about: jobs, the economy, health care, and education.
Where is the hope from the GOP? All they offer is hopelessness. The GOP say everyone for themselves, while they quietly help who they want to help. The GOP say the government shouldn’t help, but again, help who they think should get help. Mostly, the GOP help themselves.
Americans want change.
Jerry Dagan
St. Simons Island