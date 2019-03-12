The GOP like to say they are standing for the Constitution and Americans’ rights, except when it comes to supporting voting rights. The GOP failed to protect Americans rights by deciding not to vote with the Democrats on a bill to protect voting and making it easier to vote.
The GOP, who say they want to protect people’s rights, like the right to free speech, are now saying why make it easier to vote. The GOP want to keep the gerrymandered system they put in place as long as possible so they can hang on to power just a little bit longer. That’s not democracy. That’s not protecting people’s rights. That’s despicable.
We saw here in Georgia just how far the GOP are willing to go to win an election — extreme gerrymandering, removing people from voting lists, closing polling locations, not providing an adequate number of voting machines, maintaining a broken election system, voting for a new system voters don’t want. Despicable.
The GOP want to pretend there is nothing wrong, unless they are complaining about phony voting fraud while ignoring real fraud committed by GOP members. Voters need independent redistricting in every state. Voters need hand marked ballots. Voters need one of their most basic rights protected not stolen- the right to vote.
Why won’t the GOP work with Democrats for protecting voting and fair elections? The GOP fear the growing trend of Americans voting for Democrats. The GOP are afraid of 2020.
Jerry Dagan
St. Simons Island