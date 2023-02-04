In his column Thursday, Feb. 2, Armstrong Williams said the GOP “… is the champion of fiscal conservatism and stewards of the nation’s purse strings.” Some people believe that because the GOP says it often enough. However according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy center, the growth in the annual deficit under Trump ranks as the third-biggest increase, relative to the size of the economy, of any U.S. presidential administration, and unlike George W. Bush and Abraham Lincoln, who oversaw the larger relative increases in deficits, Trump did not launch two foreign conflicts or have to pay for a civil war.
However according to Investopedia.com, under the administration of Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, the deficit has gone down, even though his administration has had to deal with expenses connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.