In his column Thursday, Feb. 2, Armstrong Williams said the GOP “… is the champion of fiscal conservatism and stewards of the nation’s purse strings.” Some people believe that because the GOP says it often enough. However according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy center, the growth in the annual deficit under Trump ranks as the third-biggest increase, relative to the size of the economy, of any U.S. presidential administration, and unlike George W. Bush and Abraham Lincoln, who oversaw the larger relative increases in deficits, Trump did not launch two foreign conflicts or have to pay for a civil war.

However according to Investopedia.com, under the administration of Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, the deficit has gone down, even though his administration has had to deal with expenses connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.

State of region is strong says local panel

Tourism is without a doubt a driving force in the Golden Isles, but developing a strong workforce and infrastructure for the future are imperative to ensure the local economy remains strong and resilient.