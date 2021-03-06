The organizers of CPAC rolled out a statue of Donald Trump made of faux gold as the conference began. It symbolizes virility and strength to Trump’s followers who support a second term for Trump in 2024.
Years ago, a similar symbol of virility and strength was rolled out near Mount Sinai. As Moses ascended Mount Sinai to retrieve the Ten Commandments, a golden calf was constructed at the base of the mount to serve as an idol.
When Moses descended Mount Sinai and saw the Golden Calf idol, he smashed the Ten Commandment tablets to the ground and destroyed the Golden Calf, compelling his followers to drink of the water containing the golden dust.
Will history repeat itself? Trump’s party “sacrificed its commitment to political principle, including ideals like free trade on the altar of Trumpism. White evangelists abandoned their commitment to godliness in public servants and embraced a man who had an affair with a porn star and paid hush money to cover it up.”
Maybe it’s time for the former president to abandon his golden visage, write his memoirs, campaign for a presidential library and maybe even give a few Zoom lectures for the local college.
Edward Berger
St. Simons Island