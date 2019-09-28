Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the two-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
The problem with GOP cheerleaders like Felton Hudson is they would rather launch baseless attacks against people and Democrats, just like his hero, Trump, instead of talking about facts and ideas.
This is a systematic problem in the GOP. They are fact free and the truth hurts them whenever it makes its way through the constant GOP noise. The GOP are running from the truth as fast as they can.
Take the latest problems for Trump. Instead of questioning why he is hiding information on a private server, like the GOP claims against Hillary Clinton, they seem to think there is nothing unusual about it. The GOP also don’t seem to care Trump, his children, and who know she how many others, are doing government business on private phones.
There is a Great Wall of hypocrisy the GOP is hiding behind. What the GOP thought was wrong when a Democrat is in office, is suddenly ok when a Republican is in office. The GOP would rather hide than have to stand up for the truth.
Where has this gotten our country? We are now the laughing stock of the world. We have an incompetent president and an impotent GOP unwilling to do anything to hold him responsible. The GOP have fought all attempts by the Democrats to investigate any of the many allegations against Trump.
The GOP have put party above country and Constitution. History will not look kindly on the GOP.
The GOP no longer care.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island