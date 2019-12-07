The GOP has a problem with vote purging. The GOP has been on a purging spree, making Georgia a leader, when it comes to purging voters. Yes, vote purging has been around for years and was seen as a way to clean up voting rolls, but we should be more concerned with getting people out to vote, and develop a better process to ensure people are contacted about their voting status before purging.
The GOP has set a breakneck pace with purging voters. They have been so careless that they illegitimately and illegally, purged regular voters. Instead of investigating this record purging and other problems with voting in the last election, who did the new Secretary of State want to investigate? Stacey Abrams.
It was only through the herculean efforts of Stacey Abrams, Democrats, and many other individuals and groups that a record number of people were registered, or reregistered, to vote. Democrats are fighting for voting rights.
The GOP abused vote purging to discourage voting. They tried to limit access by redistricting. The GOP also allowed a faulty electronic voting system to remain in place for years, and replaced it with another faulty voting system.
The GOP is trying to win elections by attacking voting rights. This was all made possible by the biggest attack on voting by the GOP, cutting back protections of the Voting Rights Act. The people want to be sure elections are fair and protected. The GOP is more interested in continuing their purges.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island