Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., I witnessed an act of compassion at the intersection of The Spur and Altama Ave. I was waiting on Altama at the traffic light to turn left. Traffic was moving briskly on the Spur. Suddenly a small creature dashed out on to the intersection.
It was a tiny kitten. A brave soul held up his hands to get people to stop. The kitten was caught this time and taken back to the SUV. It all happened so quickly.
Whoever that person was deserves praise for having put themselves at risk to rescue a tiny animal in distress.
Joe Shinnick
Brunswick