Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., I witnessed an act of compassion at the intersection of The Spur and Altama Ave. I was waiting on Altama at the traffic light to turn left. Traffic was moving briskly on the Spur. Suddenly a small creature dashed out on to the intersection.

It was a tiny kitten. A brave soul held up his hands to get people to stop. The kitten was caught this time and taken back to the SUV. It all happened so quickly.

Whoever that person was deserves praise for having put themselves at risk to rescue a tiny animal in distress.

Joe Shinnick

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.