Regarding Tuesday’s front page story, Theawanza Brooks continues to show her selfish ignorance.
Each case is different. The time it takes to build a prosecutable case is not the same in each circumstance. The real world is not a “Law & Order” episode where a crime is committed, solved and taken to trial all in one hour. Some cases are solved immediately while others can take years to solve (cold cases). Not only should there not be a rush to judgment, but gathering evidence in a legally sufficient process is vital to a successful prosecution.