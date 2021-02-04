Recently I was at a local grocery store and came across a former co-worker. He was wearing a mask and I wasn’t. He came over greeted me with that silly elbow bump thing. Two thoughts crossed my mind. First, I hope his momma told him the importance of washing his elbows and second, he looks better in a mask.
Nevertheless the encounter got me to think about how people value their mortality.
Practice good health and hygiene, or live in fear and put more faith into a $1.29 mask made somewhere in China where the virus reportedly was birthed. Eventually, these conscientious mask-wearers return to their vehicle, shove the $1.29 mask into their pocket/purse; toss it onto the passenger seat; throw it onto the dashboard or hang it from their rearview mirror and pat themselves on the back for their effort.
Thankfully, some will realize the control craved politicians and their goose-stepping experts are messing with them. Mask hysteria is purely their form of bullying. Now the Sturmabteilun want folk to wear multiple masks. Good grief. Is their intent to make folk less human or less humane?
A friend of mine put it all in proper perspective early on in the pandemic when she told me, “My grandma said to me when I was young, good personal hygiene will keep you healthy. And there are four areas you should always keep clean to maintain good health; your hands, your pits, your mouth and your backside.”
Sound advice from Grandma.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island