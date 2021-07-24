The lead article on island golf carts in your July 21 issue ends with an instruction to “be nice when encountering them on the roadway.” How about we flip that? Golf cart tourists need to be respectful of residents.
This past weekend, a golf cart full of tourists drove fast around and around our small residential street, almost hitting me as I walked the dogs. When I asked them to slow down, they sped up, made obscene gestures, and yelled at me repeatedly while continuing to speed around the block many more times. These were adults, not teens. Speeding, rude rental golf cart drivers are the problem, and I don’t care how “legal” they are.
Every golf cart company and every rental company should make their customers sign a pledge to drive slowly and respect residential neighborhoods or get banned from rentals. Maybe that type of pressure would help because they obviously don’t care about the laws.
Lucia Smeal
St. Simons Island