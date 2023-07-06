Unless my memory has failed totally, I believe the Golden Isles hosted a widely popular golf tournament over the July Fourth weekend. In fact, the Golden Isles Invitational has been around since 1949, and, in the past, has been highlighted in the News. However, this year I would not have been aware of the tournament unless we had hosted one of the participants.

Why has this very popular Glynn County event been ignored by The News? Since Murray Poole retired, sports coverage appears to be limited to local sports, especially football and basketball. Although issues over the weekend did feature lengthy reports on major league baseball, apparently there was no room for a widely popular local golf tournament. On Monday, I was sure I would read the tournament results. No mention of the tournament, but I did see articles on Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Braves, MLB and Matt Olsen, Rickie Fowler and the San Antonio Spurs. Nothing local.

