In these times of expressing opinions, please allow me to express mine. As our nation explores the subject of transgender issues, we would be wise to learn God’s perspective and apply it to how we live life.
Since God is always right — 100% of the time — and never wrong, His ways can be used to guide and correct the opinions of man. The Bible says that God created individuals as male or female. Period. No further discussion or human opinion needed nor applicable. When an individual takes actions to alter their God-appointed and created gender, they are in fact denying the intention, wisdom and action of Almighty God. The person(s) is/are wrong — 100% of the time.
Yes, we are most certainly responsible to love every individual. But, part of that love responsibility is telling them the truth and not yielding to harmful error. By allowing biological males to compete against biological females in sponsored sporting events, we are ignoring God’s intentions as well as the world’s message that comes from the results of those sporting events when males are deemed as winners in female events.
Lets encourage all of our youth to love themselves as God has formed them and to compete in sporting events without cheating by using unfair and ungodly techniques.
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island