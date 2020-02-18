Make the Golden Isles a sanctuary for children, not guns.
Glynn should not follow McIntosh County in making itself less safe for children. Worldwide a country’s rate of gun ownership positively correlates with the odds of a mass shooting controlling for homicide rates. The American Pediatrics Association notes a home without a gun is far safer than one with guns “safely stored.”
Suicides are less successful if there is no “safely stored” gun around with overconfident “law abiding” owners. America’s horrible exceptionalism with mass shootings is due to gun availability not the lack of mental health treatments and providers. The constitution also protects your right to have nothing to do with guns and the children are safer for it.
Greg Brock
St. Simons Island