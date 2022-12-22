In his Dec. 16 letter, Gary Coates is misinformed and angry. I agree, Republicans are frustrated by Herschel Walker’s loss.
Let’s be clear about the sum of our local efforts. In October 2021, Glynn supporters raised $100,000 for Herschel. My house guests personally contributed $3,434. Herschel came back twice more during the next 12 months.
Gov. Kemp carried the GOP ticket, the down ballot candidates “rode his coattails.” Herschel came up short.
Fatigued, we pulled up the boot straps. Herschel’s campaign was in disarray.
We quickly joined a billboard co-op effort created by the 12th District GOP involving seven billboards. Locally, we added four billboards, a full page ad in The Islander and GOP leadership spent personal money to support an ad that ran in The News.
We then went to work on the early voting dates for Glynn. The Board of Elections agreed with the GOP to start early voting on Nov. 28.
Time to get-out-the-vote. Herschel’s campaign addressed the volunteer efforts for sign waving. The GOP took on sign placements on private property, and 19 polling places. GOP planted 150 signs, hoping and praying it would help.
Thankful to the Republican voters that came out. Let’s also remember our successes — two county commission candidates, Bo Clark and David Sweat.
This leadership inherited a hot mess two years ago. No records and an erased laptop, handed over by the previous players. Reckless! Through hard work and generous supporters, the membership has grown on top of winning or carrying every GOP seat on the November ballot.
Remember Ronald Reagan’s “11 commandment.”