In his Dec. 16 letter, Gary Coates is misinformed and angry. I agree, Republicans are frustrated by Herschel Walker’s loss.

Let’s be clear about the sum of our local efforts. In October 2021, Glynn supporters raised $100,000 for Herschel. My house guests personally contributed $3,434. Herschel came back twice more during the next 12 months.

