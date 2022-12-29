The current Glynn County GOP chair has a right to his opinion, but not to distort facts. While I served as the GOP secretary during 2020 with the previous board, I observed it operate and conduct the business of the GCGOP with the highest level of integrity and fiscal responsibility. Our team worked tirelessly in the elections of 2020 and 2021 runoff, including poll watchers in all 19 precincts, operating a Republican headquarters months before the election, hundreds of phone calls, put together and distributing over a thousand signs, paid for numerous billboards and participated in several events with Republican booths, including the boat parade.
The facts: During the 2021 transition, in full accordance with Georgia GOP policies and procedures, the prior GCGOP turned over all records, assets and bank account records to the new GOP in a timely manner. I personally was required to sign hundreds of documents to this effect. The GCGOP handed over almost $20,000 in the account, all bills were paid and current, leaving the new GOP leadership team in solid financial shape. The state GOP confirmed this and there is proof.