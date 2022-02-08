A recent article in the local paper addressed the county’s recycling program, mentioning that over 800 people had called the Glynn County offices in one day with questions about changes to the program.
The county has given residents a choice to recycle or opt out of the recycling program. To recycle, there is a charge of $81 per year. If you opt out, there is no charge. If you opt out of program, Republic Services will continue to pick up recyclable material. The only difference being that recyclable material will be mixed with the household trash in one bin. If you do opt out of the program, Republic Services will pick up your recycling bin at no charge.
This should be the perfect time for Glynn County to establish recycling centers for glass, cans, cardboard, newspaper and magazines at no charge to residents. This provides the opportunity to continue to recycle, helping protect our environment by keeping many items out of landfills and Republic Services would no longer have the expense of picking up recyclable materials from individual homes. Other cities/counties have recycling centers, why not here?
It is in the best interest of everyone to recycle. And yes, there will be a cost for the facilities but maybe funds could be borrowed from the roundabout studies and numerous other studies in favor of the environment. The local government seems to study everything to death at a cost to residents but rarely do you see published results or accomplishments of these studies.
Kathleen Scheuerle
St. Simons Island