To all Glynn County residents who love our beaches as I do, your support is needed.
A proposal has been presented to the Glynn County Commission to ban Styrofoam from our beaches. Styrofoam is showing up in all our wildlife, especially sea creatures. It litters our beaches that are so important to not only to Georgia wildlife, but Glynn County’s tourism. It is a threat that grows by the day.
One way to turn the tide on this blight is to ban Styrofoam from our beaches. A ban will go a long way to improve the current situation and ensure that our future generations can enjoy the beautiful, fragile beaches we now enjoy. Glynn County beaches are too precious to let the Styrofoam trend continue.
Many coastal cities across the country have already taken this step and found the results to be a significant reduction in overall beach litter. Although this action has been supported by several local businesses and many organizations, it cannot succeed without public support. This is just one step in protecting the wonderful Georgia environment that we all enjoy. Now is the time to speak out to protect our coast. I urge you write or call Glynn County commissioners and let them know you support this ban.
Sheryl Pavlinac
St. Simons Island