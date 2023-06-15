The COVID-19 related closing of schools had a significant and lasting impact on education around the world, with many students struggling to access the resources and support they need. The most obvious impact was the need for institutions to switch to online learning. While the pandemic presented ongoing challenges for many schools and exacerbated some of the challenges many students already faced, its aftermath has been an opportunity to improve the overall learning experience.
Online learning has the potential to be more engaging and interactive than the traditional classroom setting while allowing students to learn at their own pace. Still, the lack of physical interaction with classmates and teachers and absence of the usual school routine have increased levels of stress and anxiety and affects the mental health of many students. Access to the internet and digital devices is often limited for students from low income families as well.