The COVID-19 related closing of schools had a significant and lasting impact on education around the world, with many students struggling to access the resources and support they need. The most obvious impact was the need for institutions to switch to online learning. While the pandemic presented ongoing challenges for many schools and exacerbated some of the challenges many students already faced, its aftermath has been an opportunity to improve the overall learning experience.

Online learning has the potential to be more engaging and interactive than the traditional classroom setting while allowing students to learn at their own pace. Still, the lack of physical interaction with classmates and teachers and absence of the usual school routine have increased levels of stress and anxiety and affects the mental health of many students. Access to the internet and digital devices is often limited for students from low income families as well.

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Veteran journalist and long-time St. Simons Island resident Jingle Davis, who enjoyed a lengthy career with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and other publication, died Tuesday at the home she had lived nearly all her life, on St. Simons Island. She was 81.

Hakuna Matata!

The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatr…

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.