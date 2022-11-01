The Glynn County School System is giving a survey, BASC-3 BESS, to assess social/emotional well-being of students in elementary, middle and high schools until Nov. 10.
Sample questions asked of students are: Do adults listen to me? Do my teachers and others like me? Do I get along with my parents?
I have concerns with a survey that the measurement doesn’t assess the questions (valid) and won’t capture the same information the next time it’s taken (reliable). How can a survey that relies on feelings and feelings at the time, which can change, be good? How will this information be used as interventions and monitoring happen often by unqualified personnel? With a little training clerical staff can rate the survey. There is an opt-out form. I would advise you to take that option.