Glynn County’s case transmission rate is almost as high now as it was at the peak of the delta surge last year. Our COVID hospitalizations have tripled in the past 12 days. Last Friday, the case transmission rate in the schools was barely below the threshold for requiring masks. How has our school board responded?
One, by ignoring our community data. During the delta surge they wisely released ‘adjusted’ GCSS case numbers which took into account community numbers and were often slightly higher than the official GCSS case count. But they stopped doing this when we returned from winter break.
Two, by ignoring their own data. Though their original plan was to assess GCSS numbers every Friday, last semester they wisely assessed more frequently, allowing them to quickly react to rapidly rising numbers. But this semester they’ve again only released numbers on Friday.
Three, by changing the rules. Tuesday night at their regularly scheduled meeting, one public commenter encouraged parents to sue the board if they require masks. Later, the board voted 6-1 to recommend to superintendent Spence that we relax the GCSS COVID preventive measures framework and replace any mention of masks being “required” with “strongly recommended.”
Dr Spence: please don’t cave to public pressure by woefully uninformed, anti-mask bullies. Don’t undermine our community’s healthcare and public health professionals. Keep the language in the framework as it is, requiring masks when case counts are high, and when our kids, teachers and staff need that protection the most.
Laura Khurana
Brunswick