Another hurricane season is almost here, and Georgia is still the only East Coast state without an official adaptation council addressing sea-level rise. The inevitability of this issue is no longer up for debate. Countless studies and technical research recognize the negative effect sea-level rise will have on our coast, both economically and socially, if we do not adapt.
With the lack of state action, Glynn County must create our own adaptation plan, and there are federal and private grant funds available to help. Consider Tybee Island as an example. Their plan became part of basis for the U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit and was funded by National Science Foundation.
Creating an entity comprised of the public, elected officials, academics and other stakeholders to generate such a plan takes time, but the benefits are multi-generational.
We have a Disaster Recovery & Redevelopment plan, but why rely on a plan after disaster strikes? We need to be forward-looking, and we cannot be over prepared when our community is what’s at stake.
We need specific, shovel-ready plans so we are eligible for the available funding. We are too vulnerable to the changing climate. We must have a community driven process to make Glynn County more resilient.
Let’s make Glynn County a leader in mitigating storm surge and high tide flooding by adopting a Glynn County sea-level rise adaptation plan now. The welfare of our community and fragile coastal resources depends upon actions we can take immediately.
Sheryl Pavlinac
St. Simons Island