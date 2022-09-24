I am submitting this letter to show support and spread awareness of the importance of passing SPLOST 2022. The SPLOST 2022 referendum will be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, and it is important that all members of our community be aware of the value of SPLOST and know exactly how it will be funded.
SPLOST 2022 collections are estimated to be between $133 million to $170 million dollars over a six-year period beginning in April 2023. Everyone who makes a purchase within Glynn County will have the 1% sales tax on their purchases. Based on historical data, it is estimated that as much as 44% of the SPLOST will be paid by the numerous visitors and tourists who travel through or stay in Glynn County.