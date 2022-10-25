In order to fund capital projects in Georgia, counties may raise money through SPLOST. This year the proposed Glynn County SPLOST referendum includes 70% directed to badly needed infrastructure projects county wide. Although the county commissioners’ performance is far from perfect, they are elected by the people and, in response to voter sentiment, are forming a new team to manage SPLOST projects. A new county manager was hired as well as a new director of project management and business integration, Jason Hagen. Also likely to be hired is a project management firm with a strong track record for managing the most expensive of the SPLOST projects. A no vote to punish county commissioners is short-sighted because Glynn’s infrastructure must be able to keep pace with density growth. Only four or five of Georgia’s 159 counties are currently without a SPLOST. Glynn is one. If Glynn had had a current SPLOST in effect for the gap period of Jan. 1, 2021, to April 1, 2023, Glynn County can be reasonably certain to have benefited from more than $45 million in added sales tax revenue, with 44% collected from non-residents. Vote yes on SPLOST.
Milt Leggett