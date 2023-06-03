First off, I want to say this letter is not about our fine police department. They catch plenty of evil doers that I am going to list. I am retired so I can observe lots of things others don’t have time to do.
I parked up by the Prime South Bank in the parking lot in back. In the half hour I was there I videoed 19 cars running stop signs. On the way home I videoed 12 vehicles going way faster than I was going. Ten to 20 mph over. In front of Shell Pointe subdivision, where the county put up a radar speed sign, they caught 481 speeders over a three-day period. Still the Department of Transportation refuses to install speed limit signs, they told me the area does not qualify for speed signs. I ask myself: Huh? With 481 speeders caught?