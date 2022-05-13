In April 2022, I spend a week in our local hospital. Glynn County people, as well as many who live outside of the area, are fortunate to have a hospital like the Southeast Georgia Health System.
The doctors and nurses that took care of me are to be commended for the quality of care they provided. One in particular doctor, Dr. Bill Mitchell, was always there when I needed a doctor. Often I hear complaints about hospital food — I have no complaints! The quality of food and the food service was excellent.
Thanks to all who provided my care!
Dean Auten
Brunswick