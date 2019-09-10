I would like to congratulate Glynn County officials including the commissioners on their performance on the handling of Hurricane Dorian. Their communications through the county website, the radio and television interviews did not portray panic but a calm assurance that all was being watched closely and they were prepared for any event. All the agencies appeared to be working together, including the state. The decision to keep the causeway open as long as possible was excellent.
Dorian did not cause the damage as past hurricanes have in the Golden Isles so we dodged a bullet, unlike the Bahamas. Our prayers go out to all the people in the Bahamas.
Matthew Kent’s updates were excellent, and the Jacksonville weather teams did a terrific job especially Tim Deegan with First Coast News. The Weather Channel (The Panic Channel) on the other hand only instilled panic. They should be ashamed of their performance on the coverage of Hurricane Dorian.
Thank you Glynn County team for doing a great job.
Edward Farley
St. Simons Island