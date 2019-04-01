Last week, 20 citizens of Glynn County completed the first Glynn County Citizens’ Academy.
Over a period of eight weeks, we met with representatives of every county department to gain an understanding of how Glynn County works. I want to thank our Public Information Officer, Matthew Kent, for the great job he did creating and organizing the textbook and materials.
The many county personnel who gave their time for our weekly presentations also made this course a special experience. My personal takeaway is an understanding and appreciation of the dedication and commitment that the staff of every department bring to their jobs.
I’m sure that the next Academy course will be even better, and encourage concerned citizens to participate. Thanks again to every Glynn County employee who helped make this a success.
Michael Lehman
Brunswick