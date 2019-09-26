Friday night between the bricks, Glynn beats Wayne County. Great game, lots of scoring, but I think the best part of tonight, other than winning, was the Glynn Academy band. Before the game started, they played America the Beautiful. People stood up, most took their hats off while others covered their hearts with their right hand and again was a country to be proud of. It just took over the crowd. It was electric. It wan’t just me. The group I was with all sang a song like it had a new meaning.
When the band finished, I realized what a beautiful song I had just heard — this truly is a great country. After the game both Wayne County and Glynn Academy’s bands hit the field to perform. The kids stayed, listened and cheered for both bands. Coach Rocky and the Terrors sat in their end zone and watched and listened to the bands. Not until they both had played did they hit the locker room.
Our kids, our band, cheerleaders, our team and coaches, and school are truly a class act. You should have been there.
Once a Terror, always a Terror.
Hal Hart
Brunswick