Dec. 1, 2020, is Giving Tuesday, and the College of Coastal Georgia is participating. A group of foundation trustees has funded a two-to-one match for gifts received as part of Giving Tuesday. Each dollar received online by midnight on Dec. 1 will earn two dollars from the $25,000 Challenge Fund. Every contribution — no matter how big or small — will help provide the extraordinary opportunities for the students enrolled on the Brunswick and Camden County campuses.
Southeast Georgia is home to over 50% of the students currently attending Coastal Georgia. The college’s 2019 economic impact in Glynn County was $105 million. The campus’ impact on education includes local school districts employing Coastal Georgia alumni. The culinary and hospitality graduates are central to the success of those industries in the Golden Isles and beyond.
Scholarships, state-of-the-art learning facilities, athletics, student programs, faculty development — all of this will continue to be possible because of the support of Giving Tuesday donors.
The Challenge Fund is a motivator for alumni, community residents and area businesses to help sustain the College as an economic pillar in Coastal Georgia. I am excited to see President Michelle Johnston, alumni, faculty and staff have already made donations in support of student success.
I hope you will join me and members of the trustees by supporting the College through this link — www.givecampus.com/t4u0q6 — on Dec. 1.
Greer Brown, Chair
College of Coastal Georgia Foundation