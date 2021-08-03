Given the latest news that the vaccines provide limited protection against the Delta strain, it becomes more important that we give a high priority to an inexpensive treatment.
There are various treatments that doctors in numerous countries claim have been highly successful in curing COVID-19. The NIH and CDC have stonewalled testing of these treatments while giving Gilead Labs drug Remdesivir a free pass as an emergency drug. The WHO has recently recommended not taking Remdesivir. They found it to be ineffective.
A news article the other day stated that the Japanese, along with Pfizer, are testing a drug that will be in pill form and could cure the virus within five days. I found a few existing treatments that doctors claim to be successful, and new ones that are promising. The problem is finding the truth since they are all highly acclaimed by some and rejected as useless by others.
Existing ones are Hydroxychloquine combined with Zinc and Azithromycin, Regeneron and Ivermeclin. A few of the newer ones are Molnupirvir for treating mild cases, and Favipiravir, developed by the Japanese. These drugs are comparable to Tamiflu, a drug used to treat influenza.
It would also be nice to ask our local hospital how they recommend treating the virus. They have continued to report new cases but until a few days ago hadn’t had a fatality in two months. In the last couple weeks the confirmed cases, some people vaccinated, have skyrocketed. How do they plan to treat them?
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island