COVID-19 is back with a vengeance, and the Delta variant is much more contagious than the original. During the two weeks that ended on Aug. 13 there were 958 new cases confirmed in Glynn County. They are increasing daily, and many are among young children who were largely spared by earlier surges.
A year ago, we were at the mercy of this horror, but now there are three vaccines available with a remarkable level of effectiveness. They are widely available in our county and free. Yet Southeast Georgia Health System reports that only 40.3% of the residents of Glynn County have been vaccinated. While the highly contagious nature of this version means some vaccinated people have broken through with very mild or no symptoms, over 97% of positive tests nationwide have been among the unvaccinated.
The current resurgence has the potential to hurt everyone — especially children under the age of 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated. Hospitals are warning that if you have a heart attack, an auto accident or trip over the garden hose and break your leg, they may not have a bed available or staff to care for you. And don’t count on diversion to another hospital, the states around us are in even worse shape.
It isn’t just your own health on the line, but that of your family, friends and neighbors. We are a community and need to act like one. It is easy to schedule your shot on line at www.SGHS.org/COVID19-vaccine or make plans to be vaccinated Aug. 31 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Russell’s Sports Bar at 1824 Norwich Street.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick